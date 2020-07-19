Balloon Occlusion Device Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 |Medtronic, Stryker, Tokai Medical Products

“

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Balloon Occlusion Device market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The Balloon Occlusion Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Balloon Occlusion Device report. The leading players of the global Balloon Occlusion Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report.

Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Balloon Occlusion Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Research Report: Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker, Tokai Medical Products, MicroVention, Terumo

Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Segmentation by Product: 4 mm Type, 7 mm Type

Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Segmentation by Application: Intracranial Surgery, Treatment of Cervical Artery, Other

The Balloon Occlusion Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Balloon Occlusion Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Balloon Occlusion Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Balloon Occlusion Device Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4 mm Type

1.4.3 7 mm Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Intracranial Surgery

1.5.3 Treatment of Cervical Artery

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Balloon Occlusion Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Balloon Occlusion Device Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Balloon Occlusion Device Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Balloon Occlusion Device Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Balloon Occlusion Device by Country

6.1.1 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device by Country

7.1.1 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Boston Scientific

11.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

11.1.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Boston Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Boston Scientific Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.1.5 Boston Scientific Related Developments

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.2.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Medtronic Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.2.5 Medtronic Related Developments

11.3 Stryker

11.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.3.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Stryker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Stryker Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.3.5 Stryker Related Developments

11.4 Tokai Medical Products

11.4.1 Tokai Medical Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tokai Medical Products Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Tokai Medical Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tokai Medical Products Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.4.5 Tokai Medical Products Related Developments

11.5 MicroVention

11.5.1 MicroVention Corporation Information

11.5.2 MicroVention Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 MicroVention Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 MicroVention Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.5.5 MicroVention Related Developments

11.6 Terumo

11.6.1 Terumo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Terumo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Terumo Balloon Occlusion Device Products Offered

11.6.5 Terumo Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Balloon Occlusion Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Balloon Occlusion Device Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Balloon Occlusion Device Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Balloon Occlusion Device Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Balloon Occlusion Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Balloon Occlusion Device Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

