Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Top Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis

Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) is a convenient way to purchase one way and day passes. Ticket machines dispense train tickets at railway stations, transit tickets at metro stations and tram tickets at some tram stops and in some trams. The typical transaction consists of a user using the display interface to select the type and quantity of tickets and then choosing a payment method of cash, credit/debit card or smartcard. The ticket or tickets are printed and dispensed to the user.

Parkeon

Xerox

Omron

Scheidt & Bachmann

Wincor Nixdorf

Genfare

ICA Traffic

IER

DUCATI Energia

Sigma

GRG Banking

AEP

Beiyang

Potevio

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of subway stations fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. Globally, the Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Parkeon, Xerox, Omron, Scheidt & Bachmann, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 33.57% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) industry. The consumption volume of Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) is still promising. The worldwide market for Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. This report focuses on the Transportation Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Non-cash Payment Type

Cash Payment Type Major Applications are as follows:

Subway Stations

Railway Stations