Sportswear Market 2020 Global Industry Brief Analysis by Top Countries Data with Market Size, Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity and Projected Huge Growth By 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Sportswear Market :

Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%. Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units. Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Sportswear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 102500 million US$ in 2024, from 84100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. This report focuses on the Sportswear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Professional Athletic