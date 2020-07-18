LAMINATED BUSBAR MARKET 2027 WITH TOP COMPETITORS | AMPHENOL CORPORATION, MERSEN PROPERTY, ROGERS CORPORATION., SUN.KING POWER ELECTRONICS GROUP LIMITED, RYODEN KASEI CO.,LTD., AND MORE

Laminated Bus Bar Market is expected to reach USD 1,351.12 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.87%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on laminated bus bar market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Increasing adoption of high voltage direct current technology is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing demand for safe & secure electrical distribution system, increasing focus on renewable energy, increasing awareness about the operational & cost efficient advantages of laminated busbars and growing demand for electricity are expected to accelerate the laminated busbar market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Global Laminated Busbar Market Scope and Market Size
Laminated busbar market is segmented on the basis of material, application, insulation material, insulation, and end- user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- Based on material, the laminated busbar market is bifurcated into copper and aluminium.
- Application segment of the laminated busbarmarket is divided into utilities, industrial, commercial and residential.
- The insulation material segment of laminated busbarmarket is bifurcated into epoxy powder coating, polyester film, PVF film, polyester resin, heat-resistant fiber and polyimide film.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Players Mentioned in the Laminated Busbar Market Research Report: Amphenol Corporation, MERSEN PROPERTY, Rogers Corporation., Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited, RYODEN KASEI CO.,LTD., Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd., Storm Power Components., Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc, espbus.com, Jans Copper Private Limited., Molex, Raychem RPG Private Limited, Segue Electronics, Inc., Zhejiang RHI ELectricCo.,Ltd, EMS Industrial & Service Company, among other domestic and global players.
Segmentation:
- By Material (Copper, Aluminium),
- By Application (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential),
- By Insulation Material (Epoxy Powder Coating, Polyester Film, PVF Film, Polyester Resin,Heat-Resistant Fiber, Polyimide Film),
- By Insulation (Epoxy Powder Coating, Teonex, Tedler, Mylar, Nomex, Kapton),
- By End- User (Power Electronics and Silicon Carbide, Alternative Energy, Transportation, Telecom, Datacenters, Aerospace &Defense, Industrial, Others),
If opting for the Global version of Laminated Busbar Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Laminated busbar market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to laminated busbar market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global Laminated Busbar Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
