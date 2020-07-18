In-Depth Infant Formula Market Analysis for 2020 and Beyond

Latest Insights on the Global Infant Formula Market

The latest business intelligence study published by Infant Formula Market Research provides a complete perspective of the global Infant Formula market. The historical, current and projected growth of the Infant Formula market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at Infant Formula , the value of the global Infant Formula market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe.

The report segments the global Infant Formula market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into starting milk formula, follow-on milk formula, toddlers milk formula, and special milk formula.

Starting milk formula to gain high recognition, consequently pushing its consumption across the globe during the period of forecast

The starting milk formula are meant for infants between 0 and 6 months. Increasing prosperity, coupled with modernization is reinforcing the demand for baby products across the globe. High growth in the number of working women and growing middle class families across the globe has led to increasing penetration of starting milk formula. In 2017, the starting milk formula segment was valued a little under US$ 13 Bn and is estimated to reach a significant valuation of more than US$ 33 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The starting milk formula segment is projected to grow at a high rate to register a high value CAGR of 10.0% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027).

Follow-on milk formula and special milk formula segments t show same growth rates throughout the forecast period

The follow-on milk formula segment and special milk formula segment are expected to witness same demand and consumption rate throughout the forecast period. These segment are expected to grow at a significant and same CAGRs throughout the period of assessment. However, follow-on milk formula segment is estimated to reach a valuation that is about 3x more than the valuation of special milk formula by the end of the year of assessment, thus making follow-on milk formula to be an attractive product segment in this market.

