Vegetable Puree Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Regional Outlook by 2025

Vegetable puree is witnessing an increasing demand in various food and beverage applications such as baby food, dairy products, breakfast cereals, beverages, bakery and confectionery, and others. To avoid the addition of synthetic additives in baby food, manufacturers are focusing on providing vegetable purees as infant formula or adding vegetable purees in different baby foods. This is leading to increased growth of global vegetable puree market.

Vegetable Puree Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11,851.1 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. Vegetable Puree is a smooth thick pulp form of vegetables. Each vegetable puree type holds health benefits and is used as an ingredient in the food processing industry as per their demand. Some of the applicable industry for vegetable puree include baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, soups, sauces, & dressings, among others.

Europe was the largest market for vegetable purees in 2018, and the regional market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. Increasing demand for plant-based beverages is expected to surge the growth of vegetable puree in the beverage industry in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be an attractive regional market for the manufacturers of vegetable puree owing to the growth of food processing industry in the developing countries of this region. In Europe, surging demand for agarwood oil as a base ingredient in perfumes offered by several European brands has resulted in market growth.

Market Players:

Market Research Future recognizes Ingredion Incorporated (US), Kanegrade Limited (UK), SVZ International B.V. (Netherlands), Milne Fruit Products (US), Lemon Concentrate S.L. (Spain), Sun Impex International Foods LLC (UAE), Place UK Ltd (UK), F&S Produce Company, Inc. (US), KB Ingredients (US), Döhler GmbH (Germany) as the key players in the global vegetable puree market.

Segmental Analysis:

The global vegetable puree market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, application, and region.

By type, the market has been divided into a tomato, carrot, beetroot, pumpkin, peas, spinach, butternut squash, zucchini, bell pepper, and others. The tomato segment accounted for the prominent market share in 2018 with its wide application in sauces and dressings. However, the spinach segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spinach puree has found its application in baby nutrition, juices, and smoothies. It is also used in various baked products.

On the basis of category, the global vegetable puree market has been segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 owing to major vegetables grown using conventional farming practices. However, the organic segment is projected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing consumer preferences towards organic foods and food ingredients.

Based on application, the global vegetable puree market has been classified as baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, soups, sauces, & dressings, and others. The beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The surging consumption of healthy juices and smoothies in the global market is expected to propel the sale of vegetable purees. However, increasing concern among the parents regarding the fulfillment of the nutritional requirement of the babies is projected to increase the demand for the vegetable puree in the baby nutrition segment. Thus, baby nutrition segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global vegetable puree market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share, in 2018. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.65% during the assessment period. The North American market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018.

Key Findings of the Study: