Thermal Cutoffs Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028: Persistence Market Research Study

Thermal Cutoffs Market: Introduction

Thermal Cutoffs, or one-shot cutoffs, are non-resetting, single pole, temperature-sensitive devices that are designed to protect industrial equipment and electrical appliances against potentially hazardous overheating conditions. Thermal cutoffs are used around the world in several products like household appliances, blow dryers, air conditioners, electric motors, irons, microwave ovens, coffee makers, refrigerators, dish washers and a numerous other products.

A thermal cutoffs senses the rise of temperature beyond a normal, ambient level and cuts off the electrical circuit to protect the appliance from fire or overheating. Thermal cutoffs can be differentiated on the basis of casing style, lead style, lead material and other physical parameters. But the most commonly used thermal cutoffs in the market are organic thermal cutoffs, radial thermal cutoffs and temperature ceramic tube thermal cutoffs. The growing consumer products industry due to the growing urban population needs, is expected to be one of the main drivers of the thermal cutoffs market over the forecast period.

Thermal Cutoffs Market: Dynamics

Thermal cutoffs play an important role in the everyday life by providing protection again hazardous, potential firebreaks which can be caused due to overheating of electrical circuits in key home and office appliances. Growing urban population is pegged to play an important role in the growth of various industries. Urbanization has directly created a surge in demand for consumer products, industrialization and automotive industries worldwide, to cater to the growing needs of the population. The growing per capita income, as a result of this, is also expected to play an important role in the growth of end use industries, thereby creating an increased demand for thermal cutoffs.

Thermal cutoffs are also widely used in automobiles, especially passenger vehicles, for protection against ignition. The growing automobile fleet coupled with the already existing large number of automobile vehicles on road, provide a huge opportunity for thermal cutoffs market in the aftersales segment. Hence, the automotive segment is expected to play a significant role in the growth of thermal cutoffs market over the forecast period.

With the global economy stabilizing and the number of people migrating to urban areas witnessing a gradual surge, the global demand for thermal cutoffs is projected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Thermal Cutoff: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Thermal Cutoffs market has been segmented as:

Organic Thermal Cutoff

Radial Thermal Cutoff

Temperature Ceramic Tube Thermal Cutoff

On the basis of application, the global Thermal Cutoffs market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Home Appliances

Communication

Office Automation

On the basis of lead material, the global Thermal Cutoffs market has been segmented as:

Tin-plated copper wire

Silver-plated copper wire

Thermal Cutoffs Market: Regional Overview

India and China are expected to dominate the thermal cutoffs market in terms of volume demand due to the rapid growth in urbanization and the growth in automotive and consumer product industries. The rapid growth in urbanization has created a surge in demand for consumer products and appliances in these regions, which is expected to augment the growth of thermal cutoffs market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The region is also expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to be in the matured phase of product lifecycle in the thermal cutoffs market but are expected to create significant demand for thermal cutoffs market over the forecast period. Growing economy in the Africa and developed Arab countries are expected to create a significant demand for thermal cutoffs market in the coming years.

Global Thermal Cutoffs Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Thermal Cutoffs market identified across the value chain include:

SCHOTT AG

Uchihashi Estec Co.,Ltd.

Littelcutoff, Inc

ITALWEBER

Elmwood

AUPO (XIAMEN) ELECTRONICS LTD

Emerson Electric Co.

D&M Technology Manufacturing Ltd

SHENZHEN A.R.ELECTRIC CO.LTD

Xiamen SET Electronics Co.,Ltd

