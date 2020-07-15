Powder Coatings Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2023

This Powder Coatings Market report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Powder Coatings industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Powder Coatings market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

About Powder Coatings Industry

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Powder Coatings market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Important application areas of Powder Coatings are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Powder Coatings market.

competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The scope of Powder Coatings Market report:

— Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region, including:

Global (Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa],

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

— Industry chain analysis, raw material and end users information

— Global key players’ information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Laser Marking Machine figures of each company are covered.

— Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

— Based year in this report is 2019; the historical data is from 2014 to 2018 and forecast year is from 2020 to 2024.

Manufacturing Analysis Powder Coatings Market

Manufacturing process for the Powder Coatings is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powder Coatings market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Powder Coatings Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Powder Coatings market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List