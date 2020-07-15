Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2027

In 2025, the market size of the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) .

This report studies the global market size of Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

competitive landscape. Company market share has been derived by considering numerous factors such as sales and revenues, capacities, geographical presence, integration across value chain, and information available through primary research. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze product segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each product segment.

Based on product type, the paperboard packaging market has been segmented into boxboard and containerboard. Boxboard includes folding, kraft, and laminated boxboards. Depending on the grade and processing of the boxboard, it can be further sub-segmented into folding boxboard (FBB), solid unbleached boxboard (SUB), solid bleached boxboard (SBB), and white lined chipboard (WLC). The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for paperboard packaging in each of its application segment has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the paperboard packaging market. These include International Paper, STORA ENSO, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, Mondi, and ITC Limited. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global paperboard packaging market as follows:

Paperboard Packaging Market – Product Analysis Boxboard Folding boxboard (FBB) Solid bleached boxboard (SBB) Solid unbleached boxboard (SUB) White line chipboard (WLC) Containerboard

Paperboard Packaging Market – Application Analysis Food & beverages Non-durable goods Durable goods Medical Other (Including industrial goods, machinery, etc.).

Paperboard packaging Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Paperboard Packaging (Boxboard and Containerboard) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

