North America And Europe Greenhouse Horticulture Market | Richel, Hoogendoorn, Dalsem, HortiMaX, Priva and More

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Greenhouse Horticulture in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Richel

*Hoogendoorn

*Dalsem

*HortiMaX

*Harnois Greenhouses

*Priva

*Ceres greenhouse

*Certhon

*Van Der Hoeven

*Oritech

*Rough Brothers

*Trinog-xs

*(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

*Netafim

*Top Greenhouses

Market Segment by Countries, covering

*United States

*United Kingdom

*Canada

*Germany

*France

*Italy

*Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Glass Greenhouse

*Plastic Greenhouse

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Vegetables

*Ornamentals

*Fruit

*Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Greenhouse Horticulture market.

*Chapter 1, to describe Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

*Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Greenhouse Horticulture, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Greenhouse Horticulture, for each country, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

*Chapter 14, Greenhouse Horticulture market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2018 to 2023;

*Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

*Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

*Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

*Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

