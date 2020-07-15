Mannequin market to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

Latest Study on the Global Mannequin Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Mannequin market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Mannequin market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Mannequin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Mannequin market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Mannequin Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Mannequin market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Mannequin market

Prospects of the Mannequin market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Mannequin market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Mannequin market

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=317

Mannequin Market Segments

market players possess immense funds and resources for investing in research and development activities related to mannequins. In addition, leading market players are focusing on developing new mannequin feedstock and technologies. These factors are likely to enhance the competitive scenario of the global mannequin market in the foreseeable future.

The global mannequins market is projected to register an impressive expansion during the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new report by Fact.MR. Fact.MR estimates the global sales of mannequins to exceed US$ 13,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Target Group Feature Material North America Full Body Adults Inflatable Fiberglass Latin America Upper Body Children Plus Size Polyethylene Europe Head Infants & Toddlers Maternity Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Japan Lower Body With Wig Chrome APEJ Other Product Types Polypropylene (PP) MEA Foam Metal Wood Other Materials

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

APEJ to Register Highest CAGR in Global Mannequin Market through 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the largest market for mannequins. Over one third revenue share of the global mannequin market will be accounted by sales of mannequins in APEJ throughout the forecast period. In addition, the mannequin market in APEJ is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2022, followed by North America. The market in Europe will remain comparatively more lucrative than in North America, but less lucrative than in APEJ during 2017 to 2022.

Full body mannequins will continue to be the most lucrative among products in the global mannequin market. Sales of full body and upper body mannequins are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Both these product types of mannequins will account for over three-fourth revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body and upper body mannequins will witness a gradual rise by 2022-end.

On the basis of target group, adults segment is expected to remain dominant in the global mannequin market. Sales of adults segment of mannequin’s target group will account for over US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end. Infants & toddlers segment is expected to be the least lucrative target-group segment in the global mannequin market. Sales of infants and toddlers will witness a steady expansion in the market over the forecast period.

Inflatable Mannequin to Account for More Than Half Revenue Share of the Market in 2017

Based on feature, sales of inflatable mannequin are projected to account for more than half revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for inflatable mannequins will increase significantly in the market by 2022-end. APEJ is expected to account for the largest share of revenues from sales of inflatable mannequin during the forecast period. Plus size mannequins are forecast to register the second highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

On the basis of material, fiberglass, polyethylene, and polypropylene will continue to witness the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period. Between chrome and metal, the former is expected to account for larger revenue share of the market, whereas the latter will witness a comparatively faster expansion in sales through 2022. Revenues from sales of polyethylene and polypropylene are collectively estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=317

Important queries related to the Mannequin market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the Mannequin market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Mannequin market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Mannequin market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Mannequin market in terms of share and demand?

Why Choose Mannequin Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights

24×7 customer service available to address client queries

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies

A systematic and methodical market research process

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=317