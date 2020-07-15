Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable Solar Chargers Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends & Future Forecast 2019 to 2029

Global Portable Solar Chargers Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Portable Solar Chargers market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Portable Solar Chargers market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Portable Solar Chargers market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the global Portable Solar Chargers market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Portable Solar Chargers market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Portable Solar Chargers market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Portable Solar Chargers market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Portable Solar Chargers market landscape?

Segmentation of the Portable Solar Chargers Market

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Portable Solar Chargers market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Portable Solar Chargers market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

