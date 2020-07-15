High-Performance Computing Software Market Chain Research Report by 2026 | Altair Engineering, Ansys, Dassault Systemes

Complete study of the global High-Performance Computing Software market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global High-Performance Computing Software industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on High-Performance Computing Software production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global High-Performance Computing Software market include _ Altair Engineering, Ansys, Dassault Systemes, ESI, Gaussian, Gromacs, Livermore Software, Siemens

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global High-Performance Computing Software industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the High-Performance Computing Software manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall High-Performance Computing Software industry.

Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Segment By Type:

On-Cloud, On-Premise High-Performance Computing Software

Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Segment By Application:

, Academic Research, Bio-Sciences / Healthcare, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), Aerospace/Defense, EDA/IT, Financial Services, Government, Other Based on

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global High-Performance Computing Software industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-Performance Computing Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-Performance Computing Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-Performance Computing Software market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-Performance Computing Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-Performance Computing Software market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 On-Cloud

1.2.3 On-Premise

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Academic Research

1.3.3 Bio-Sciences / Healthcare

1.3.4 Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

1.3.5 Aerospace/Defense

1.3.6 EDA/IT

1.3.7 Financial Services

1.3.8 Government

1.3.9 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 High-Performance Computing Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 High-Performance Computing Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top High-Performance Computing Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top High-Performance Computing Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-Performance Computing Software Revenue

3.4 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Performance Computing Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players High-Performance Computing Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players High-Performance Computing Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into High-Performance Computing Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 High-Performance Computing Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 High-Performance Computing Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High-Performance Computing Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global High-Performance Computing Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America High-Performance Computing Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe High-Performance Computing Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China High-Performance Computing Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan High-Performance Computing Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia High-Performance Computing Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia High-Performance Computing Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Altair Engineering

11.1.1 Altair Engineering Company Details

11.1.2 Altair Engineering Business Overview

11.1.3 Altair Engineering High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.1.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development

11.2 Ansys

11.2.1 Ansys Company Details

11.2.2 Ansys Business Overview

11.2.3 Ansys High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.2.4 Ansys Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Ansys Recent Development

11.3 Dassault Systemes

11.3.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

11.3.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

11.3.3 Dassault Systemes High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.3.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

11.4 ESI

11.4.1 ESI Company Details

11.4.2 ESI Business Overview

11.4.3 ESI High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.4.4 ESI Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 ESI Recent Development

11.5 Gaussian

11.5.1 Gaussian Company Details

11.5.2 Gaussian Business Overview

11.5.3 Gaussian High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.5.4 Gaussian Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Gaussian Recent Development

11.6 Gromacs

11.6.1 Gromacs Company Details

11.6.2 Gromacs Business Overview

11.6.3 Gromacs High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.6.4 Gromacs Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Gromacs Recent Development

11.7 Livermore Software

11.7.1 Livermore Software Company Details

11.7.2 Livermore Software Business Overview

11.7.3 Livermore Software High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.7.4 Livermore Software Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Livermore Software Recent Development

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Siemens Company Details

11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens High-Performance Computing Software Introduction

11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in High-Performance Computing Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

