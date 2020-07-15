High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview and Outlook Report by 2026 | AMD, NEC, HPE

Complete study of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on High-performance Computing (HPC) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market include _ AMD, NEC, HPE, Sugon, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1529155/global-high-performance-computing-hpc-market
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global High-performance Computing (HPC) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the High-performance Computing (HPC) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall High-performance Computing (HPC) industry.
Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment By Type:
On-premise, Cloud High-performance Computing (HPC)
Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment By Application:
, Academic Research, Bio-Sciences, CAE, Defense, EDA/IT, Financial Services, Government, Other Based on
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key companies operating in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market include : AMD, NEC, HPE, Sugon, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-performance Computing (HPC) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market?
Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ccb3da8c39186685ae241f2257d9f92d,0,1,global-high-performance-computing-hpc-market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Cloud
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Academic Research
1.3.3 Bio-Sciences
1.3.4 CAE
1.3.5 Defense
1.3.6 EDA/IT
1.3.7 Financial Services
1.3.8 Government
1.3.9 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 High-performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top High-performance Computing (HPC) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top High-performance Computing (HPC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue
3.4 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players High-performance Computing (HPC) Area Served
3.6 Key Players High-performance Computing (HPC) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into High-performance Computing (HPC) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 High-performance Computing (HPC) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 High-performance Computing (HPC) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 AMD
11.1.1 AMD Company Details
11.1.2 AMD Business Overview
11.1.3 AMD High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.1.4 AMD Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 AMD Recent Development
11.2 NEC
11.2.1 NEC Company Details
11.2.2 NEC Business Overview
11.2.3 NEC High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.2.4 NEC Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 NEC Recent Development
11.3 HPE
11.3.1 HPE Company Details
11.3.2 HPE Business Overview
11.3.3 HPE High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.3.4 HPE Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 HPE Recent Development
11.4 Sugon
11.4.1 Sugon Company Details
11.4.2 Sugon Business Overview
11.4.3 Sugon High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.4.4 Sugon Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Sugon Recent Development
11.5 Fujitsu
11.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details
11.5.2 Fujitsu Business Overview
11.5.3 Fujitsu High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
11.6 Intel
11.6.1 Intel Company Details
11.6.2 Intel Business Overview
11.6.3 Intel High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.6.4 Intel Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Intel Recent Development
11.7 IBM
11.7.1 IBM Company Details
11.7.2 IBM Business Overview
11.7.3 IBM High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.7.4 IBM Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 IBM Recent Development
11.8 Microsoft
11.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.8.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.8.3 Microsoft High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.9 Dell
11.9.1 Dell Company Details
11.9.2 Dell Business Overview
11.9.3 Dell High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.9.4 Dell Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Dell Recent Development
11.10 Cray
11.10.1 Cray Company Details
11.10.2 Cray Business Overview
11.10.3 Cray High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
11.10.4 Cray Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Cray Recent Development
11.11 Lenovo
10.11.1 Lenovo Company Details
10.11.2 Lenovo Business Overview
10.11.3 Lenovo High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
10.11.4 Lenovo Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Lenovo Recent Development
11.12 Amazon Web Services
10.12.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
10.12.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview
10.12.3 Amazon Web Services High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
10.12.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
11.13 Rackspace
10.13.1 Rackspace Company Details
10.13.2 Rackspace Business Overview
10.13.3 Rackspace High-performance Computing (HPC) Introduction
10.13.4 Rackspace Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Rackspace Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.