Greenhouse Horticulture Market | Richel, Hoogendoorn, Dalsem, HortiMaX, Harnois Greenhouses and More

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Greenhouse Horticulture in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Richel

*Hoogendoorn

*Dalsem

*HortiMaX

*Harnois Greenhouses

*Priva

*Ceres greenhouse

*Certhon

*Van Der Hoeven

*Oritech

*Rough Brothers

*Trinog-xs

*(Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

*Netafim

*Top Greenhouses

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Glass Greenhouse

*Plastic Greenhouse

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Vegetables

*Ornamentals

*Fruit

*Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Greenhouse Horticulture market.

*Chapter 1, to describe Greenhouse Horticulture Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

*Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Greenhouse Horticulture, with sales, revenue, and price of Greenhouse Horticulture, in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Greenhouse Horticulture, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

*Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

*Chapter 12, Greenhouse Horticulture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greenhouse Horticulture sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

