Greek Yogurt Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017 to 2022

Global Greek Yogurt Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Greek Yogurt market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Greek Yogurt market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Greek Yogurt market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Greek Yogurt market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the global Greek Yogurt market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Greek Yogurt market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Greek Yogurt market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Greek Yogurt Market

Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Danone North America announced to expand its largest production facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania to increase the production of plant-based foods, including yogurt, to meet the growing consumer demand.

In January 2019, General Mills’ Fiber One launched ‘Fiber One Strawberries’ and ‘Vanilla Clusters’ to expand its cereal portfolio. The new variety aims to delight consumer looking for new fiber-rich option in the cereal section that will help improve their fiber intake.

In August 2018, Chobani, a leading player in the Greek yogurt market, released a new Savor line of products as alternatives to traditional condiments and sour cream which can be directly squeezed onto any dish. The new line of products includes two different varieties: one made with low-fat milk and the other with whole milk.

Other leading players in the Greek yogurt market include FAGE USA Dairy Industry, Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Cabot, Vivartia Holding S.A, Trader Joe's, and Nestle SA.

Additional Insights

Spoonable Greek Yogurt to Remain the Most Preferred Product

Compared to drinkable Greek yogurt, the spoonable variants are likely to emerge as a highly preferred product in the global market of Greek yogurt, bringing more than US$ 4 billion in 2018. The segment accounts for nearly three-fourth share of the global Greek yogurt market, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

On the basis of package type, Greek yogurt available in cups and tubs is envisaged to gain high traction, securing more than two-third revenue share in Greek yogurt market in 2017. Meanwhile, bottled Greek yogurt is also foreseen to witness robust sales during 2017-2022.

While modern trade continues to remain a lucrative sales channel for Greek yogurt market, specialty stores and convenience stores are anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on Greek yogurt market is a result of an exhaustive and detailed research methodology. The reliable and comprehensive insights into global Greek yogurt market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was carried out by studying paid resources, trade journals, and other associated publications relevant to Greek yogurt market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and exhaustive forecast data of global Greek yogurt market for the 2017-2022 period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Greek Yogurt market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Greek Yogurt market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

