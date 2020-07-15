Freight & Logistics Market Professional by 2026 | C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL

Complete study of the global Freight & Logistics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Freight & Logistics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Freight & Logistics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Freight & Logistics market include _ C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, Maersk, Nippon Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Walmart, SF Express

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Freight & Logistics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Freight & Logistics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Freight & Logistics industry.

Global Freight & Logistics Market Segment By Type:

Airway, Railway, Roadway, Waterway Freight & Logistics

Global Freight & Logistics Market Segment By Application:

, Residential, Commercial, Industrial Based on

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Freight & Logistics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Freight & Logistics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Freight & Logistics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Freight & Logistics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Freight & Logistics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Freight & Logistics market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Airway

1.2.3 Railway

1.2.4 Roadway

1.2.5 Waterway

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Freight & Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Freight & Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Freight & Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Freight & Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Freight & Logistics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Freight & Logistics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Freight & Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Freight & Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Freight & Logistics Revenue

3.4 Global Freight & Logistics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Freight & Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Freight & Logistics Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Freight & Logistics Area Served

3.6 Key Players Freight & Logistics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Freight & Logistics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Freight & Logistics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Freight & Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Freight & Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Freight & Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Freight & Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Freight & Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Freight & Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Freight & Logistics Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Freight & Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Freight & Logistics Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Freight & Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Freight & Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Freight & Logistics Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 C.H. Robinson

11.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

11.1.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

11.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

11.2 DB Schenker

11.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details

11.2.2 DB Schenker Business Overview

11.2.3 DB Schenker Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

11.3 Deutsche Post DHL

11.3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details

11.3.2 Deutsche Post DHL Business Overview

11.3.3 Deutsche Post DHL Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.3.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development

11.4 FedEx

11.4.1 FedEx Company Details

11.4.2 FedEx Business Overview

11.4.3 FedEx Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 FedEx Recent Development

11.5 Maersk

11.5.1 Maersk Company Details

11.5.2 Maersk Business Overview

11.5.3 Maersk Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.5.4 Maersk Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Maersk Recent Development

11.6 Nippon Express

11.6.1 Nippon Express Company Details

11.6.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

11.6.3 Nippon Express Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.6.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.7.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

11.7.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview

11.7.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.7.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

11.8 Walmart

11.8.1 Walmart Company Details

11.8.2 Walmart Business Overview

11.8.3 Walmart Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.8.4 Walmart Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Walmart Recent Development

11.9 SF Express

11.9.1 SF Express Company Details

11.9.2 SF Express Business Overview

11.9.3 SF Express Freight & Logistics Introduction

11.9.4 SF Express Revenue in Freight & Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 SF Express Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

