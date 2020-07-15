Food Authentication Testing Market Overview and Outlook Report by 2026 | Eurofins, Intertek, SGS

Complete study of the global Food Authentication Testing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Food Authentication Testing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Food Authentication Testing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Food Authentication Testing market include _ Eurofins, Intertek, SGS, Merieux NutriSciences, EMSL Analytical, NSF, SCIEX, Thermo Fischer Scientific, LGC, RSSL, Campden BRI

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Food Authentication Testing industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Food Authentication Testing manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Food Authentication Testing industry.

Global Food Authentication Testing Market Segment By Type:

PCR Technique, DNA Sequencing/barcoding, Next Generation Sequencing, ELISA, NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry Food Authentication Testing

Global Food Authentication Testing Market Segment By Application:

, Laboratary, Food inspection agency Based on

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Food Authentication Testing industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 PCR Technique

1.2.3 DNA Sequencing/barcoding

1.2.4 Next Generation Sequencing

1.2.5 ELISA

1.2.6 NMR Technique/Molecular Spectrometry

1.2.7 Mass Spectrometry

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Laboratary

1.3.3 Food inspection agency 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Food Authentication Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Food Authentication Testing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Food Authentication Testing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Authentication Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Authentication Testing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Food Authentication Testing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Food Authentication Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Food Authentication Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Food Authentication Testing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Food Authentication Testing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Authentication Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Food Authentication Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Food Authentication Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Food Authentication Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Food Authentication Testing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Food Authentication Testing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Eurofins

11.1.1 Eurofins Company Details

11.1.2 Eurofins Business Overview

11.1.3 Eurofins Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Eurofins Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Eurofins Recent Development

11.2 Intertek

11.2.1 Intertek Company Details

11.2.2 Intertek Business Overview

11.2.3 Intertek Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Intertek Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Intertek Recent Development

11.3 SGS

11.3.1 SGS Company Details

11.3.2 SGS Business Overview

11.3.3 SGS Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.3.4 SGS Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 SGS Recent Development

11.4 Merieux NutriSciences

11.4.1 Merieux NutriSciences Company Details

11.4.2 Merieux NutriSciences Business Overview

11.4.3 Merieux NutriSciences Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Merieux NutriSciences Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Merieux NutriSciences Recent Development

11.5 EMSL Analytical

11.5.1 EMSL Analytical Company Details

11.5.2 EMSL Analytical Business Overview

11.5.3 EMSL Analytical Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.5.4 EMSL Analytical Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 EMSL Analytical Recent Development

11.6 NSF

11.6.1 NSF Company Details

11.6.2 NSF Business Overview

11.6.3 NSF Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.6.4 NSF Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 NSF Recent Development

11.7 SCIEX

11.7.1 SCIEX Company Details

11.7.2 SCIEX Business Overview

11.7.3 SCIEX Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.7.4 SCIEX Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 SCIEX Recent Development

11.8 Thermo Fischer Scientific

11.8.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific Company Details

11.8.2 Thermo Fischer Scientific Business Overview

11.8.3 Thermo Fischer Scientific Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Thermo Fischer Scientific Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Thermo Fischer Scientific Recent Development

11.9 LGC

11.9.1 LGC Company Details

11.9.2 LGC Business Overview

11.9.3 LGC Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.9.4 LGC Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 LGC Recent Development

11.10 RSSL

11.10.1 RSSL Company Details

11.10.2 RSSL Business Overview

11.10.3 RSSL Food Authentication Testing Introduction

11.10.4 RSSL Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 RSSL Recent Development

11.11 Campden BRI

10.11.1 Campden BRI Company Details

10.11.2 Campden BRI Business Overview

10.11.3 Campden BRI Food Authentication Testing Introduction

10.11.4 Campden BRI Revenue in Food Authentication Testing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Campden BRI Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

