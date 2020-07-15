Fishing Rods Market: Global Forecast over 2019 – 2029

Latest Study on the Global Fishing Rods Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Fishing Rods market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Fishing Rods market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Fishing Rods market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Fishing Rods market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Fishing Rods Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Fishing Rods market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Fishing Rods market

Prospects of the Fishing Rods market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Fishing Rods market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Fishing Rods market

Fishing Rods Market Segments

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The fishing rods market research study offers extensive analysis including market value and forecasts for the market based on a verified and effective research methodology. The research is based on extensive primary and secondary research data. Fact.MR analysts and experts are have verified the data gathered through research on the fishing rods market which adds to the reliability of the report. This fishing rods market study acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the companies looking for business in the fishing rods market. Stakeholders are able to take informed decision and articulate key long-term growth strategies for the growth of their businesses.

Important queries related to the Fishing Rods market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the Fishing Rods market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Fishing Rods market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Fishing Rods market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Fishing Rods market in terms of share and demand?

