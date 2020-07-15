Coronavirus threat to global Sports Compression Clothing Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019 to 2029

Latest Study on the Global Sports Compression Clothing Market

The recently published report by Transparency Market Research on the global Sports Compression Clothing market offers resourceful insights pertaining to the future prospects of the Sports Compression Clothing market. The underlying trends, growth opportunities, impeding factors, and glaring market drivers are thoroughly studied in the presented report.

As per the report, the global Sports Compression Clothing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and exceed the value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to influence the trajectory of the Sports Compression Clothing market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Critical Insights Related to the Sports Compression Clothing Market in the Report:

The projected output of the Sports Compression Clothing market in 2019

Growth and restraints factors likely to influence the dynamics of the Sports Compression Clothing market

Prospects of the Sports Compression Clothing market in various regions

Parameters expected to nurture the growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Sports Compression Clothing market

Sports Compression Clothing Market Segments

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

Important queries related to the Sports Compression Clothing market addressed in the report:

What is the projected value of the Sports Compression Clothing market in 2029? In which region is the concentration of tier 1 companies the highest? How have the evolving regulatory policies influenced the growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market? How are market players expanding their footprint in the global Sports Compression Clothing market? Which end-use is expected to dominate the Sports Compression Clothing market in terms of share and demand?

