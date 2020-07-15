Automotive Radar Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2017 to 2022

Global Automotive Radar Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Automotive Radar market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Automotive Radar market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Automotive Radar market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Automotive Radar market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the global Automotive Radar market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Automotive Radar market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Automotive Radar market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Automotive Radar market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Automotive Radar market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Automotive Radar market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Automotive Radar market landscape?

Segmentation of the Automotive Radar Market

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

