Analytics as a Service Market Outlook (2020-2026)QYR.Inc | IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology

Complete study of the global Analytics as a Service market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Analytics as a Service industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Analytics as a Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Analytics as a Service market include _ IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology, HPE, SAS, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, GoodData, Microsoft
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Analytics as a Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Analytics as a Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Analytics as a Service industry.
Global Analytics as a Service Market Segment By Type:
Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics Analytics as a Service
Global Analytics as a Service Market Segment By Application:
, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Wholesale, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Energy and Utility, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics Based on
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Analytics as a Service industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Analytics as a Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Analytics as a Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Analytics as a Service market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Analytics as a Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Analytics as a Service market?
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Predictive Analytics
1.2.3 Prescriptive Analytics
1.2.4 Diagnostic Analytics
1.2.5 Descriptive Analytics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
1.3.3 Retail and Wholesale
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.3.6 Manufacturing
1.3.7 Telecommunication and IT
1.3.8 Energy and Utility
1.3.9 Travel and Hospitality
1.3.10 Transportation and Logistics 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Analytics as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Analytics as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Analytics as a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Analytics as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Analytics as a Service Revenue
3.4 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Analytics as a Service Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Analytics as a Service Area Served
3.6 Key Players Analytics as a Service Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 IBM Company Details
11.1.2 IBM Business Overview
11.1.3 IBM Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 IBM Recent Development
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Oracle Company Details
11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.2.3 Oracle Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
11.3 DXC Technology
11.3.1 DXC Technology Company Details
11.3.2 DXC Technology Business Overview
11.3.3 DXC Technology Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.3.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
11.4 HPE
11.4.1 HPE Company Details
11.4.2 HPE Business Overview
11.4.3 HPE Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.4.4 HPE Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 HPE Recent Development
11.5 SAS
11.5.1 SAS Company Details
11.5.2 SAS Business Overview
11.5.3 SAS Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.5.4 SAS Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 SAS Recent Development
11.6 Google
11.6.1 Google Company Details
11.6.2 Google Business Overview
11.6.3 Google Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.6.4 Google Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Google Recent Development
11.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
11.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details
11.7.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview
11.7.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
11.8 EMC
11.8.1 EMC Company Details
11.8.2 EMC Business Overview
11.8.3 EMC Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.8.4 EMC Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 EMC Recent Development
11.9 GoodData
11.9.1 GoodData Company Details
11.9.2 GoodData Business Overview
11.9.3 GoodData Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.9.4 GoodData Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 GoodData Recent Development
11.10 Microsoft
11.10.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview
11.10.3 Microsoft Analytics as a Service Introduction
11.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
