Analytics as a Service Market Outlook (2020-2026)QYR.Inc | IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology

Complete study of the global Analytics as a Service market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Analytics as a Service industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Analytics as a Service production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Analytics as a Service market include _ IBM, Oracle, DXC Technology, HPE, SAS, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, GoodData, Microsoft

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Analytics as a Service industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Analytics as a Service manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Analytics as a Service industry.

Global Analytics as a Service Market Segment By Type:

Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics Analytics as a Service

Global Analytics as a Service Market Segment By Application:

, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail and Wholesale, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and IT, Energy and Utility, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics Based on

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Analytics as a Service industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Analytics as a Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Analytics as a Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Analytics as a Service market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Analytics as a Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Analytics as a Service market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Predictive Analytics

1.2.3 Prescriptive Analytics

1.2.4 Diagnostic Analytics

1.2.5 Descriptive Analytics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.3.3 Retail and Wholesale

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Telecommunication and IT

1.3.8 Energy and Utility

1.3.9 Travel and Hospitality

1.3.10 Transportation and Logistics 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Analytics as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Analytics as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Analytics as a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Analytics as a Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Analytics as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Analytics as a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Analytics as a Service Revenue

3.4 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Analytics as a Service Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Analytics as a Service Area Served

3.6 Key Players Analytics as a Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Analytics as a Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Analytics as a Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Analytics as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Analytics as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Analytics as a Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Oracle Company Details

11.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.2.3 Oracle Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.3 DXC Technology

11.3.1 DXC Technology Company Details

11.3.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

11.3.3 DXC Technology Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.3.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

11.4 HPE

11.4.1 HPE Company Details

11.4.2 HPE Business Overview

11.4.3 HPE Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.4.4 HPE Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 HPE Recent Development

11.5 SAS

11.5.1 SAS Company Details

11.5.2 SAS Business Overview

11.5.3 SAS Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.5.4 SAS Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAS Recent Development

11.6 Google

11.6.1 Google Company Details

11.6.2 Google Business Overview

11.6.3 Google Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.6.4 Google Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Google Recent Development

11.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

11.7.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Company Details

11.7.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Overview

11.7.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.7.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development

11.8 EMC

11.8.1 EMC Company Details

11.8.2 EMC Business Overview

11.8.3 EMC Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.8.4 EMC Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 EMC Recent Development

11.9 GoodData

11.9.1 GoodData Company Details

11.9.2 GoodData Business Overview

11.9.3 GoodData Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.9.4 GoodData Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 GoodData Recent Development

11.10 Microsoft

11.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.10.3 Microsoft Analytics as a Service Introduction

11.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Analytics as a Service Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

