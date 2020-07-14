Waterproof Mascara Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Waterproof Mascara Industry

Description

As companies all across the globe continue to expand their line of products, the cosmetics industry is going through a massive tectonic shift. Increasing stress is being laid on improving the performance of previously crafted products, which has led to fierce competition among the companies. One such segment that has been a great hit in recent years is the waterproof mascara industry. Mascara is primarily used by women to add charm to the eyes. The product finds its origin years back and is still prepared through many advanced processes.

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the waterproof mascara industry. The item is a huge hit among ladies of all age groups as it helps them stand out of the crowd. On the other hand, low price points coupled with dynamic distribution channels, has helped the industry flourish even in the most remote corners of the world. Rising awareness and critical characteristics, like being waterproof have helped the industry grow exponentially in recent years.

The rise in per capita income of individuals has also worked out in the favor of the waterproof mascara industry. However, the steep competition and the price war between the companies has been hurting the industry. Brand loyalty also plays a critical role, and hence, an increasing number of companies have been looking for methods that help them build a community of repeating customers. On the other hand, companies have been working on innovative products that complement the growth opportunities of the popular waterproof mascara industry.

Competitor Analysis :- L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, LVMH, Thefaceshop, Revlon, Gurwitch, Amore Pacific, Dior, Chanel, Elizabeth Arden, Carslan, Flamingo, Marie Dalgar, Coty, Avon

Segmentation

The waterproof mascara industry can be segmented on several factors. Each segment plays a crucial role and allows individuals to look at the industry from different properties. The primary points based on which the market can be segmented are the product type, the category, and the distribution channel. Based on the product type, the industry is segmented into curling, lengthening and volumizing.

On the other hand, based on the category, the industry can be segmented into regular and waterproof mascara. Furthermore, based on the distribution channels, the market can be segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, retailers, departmental stores, and online channels like e-commerce. The dynamic sales channel has helped the industry grow by leap and bound in recent years.

Regional Overview

The waterproof mascara industry has a global presence and is characterized by the presence of key players across the globe. Europe serves as the largest market for the waterproof mascara with nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom leading the race. The latest series of innovations in the product has helped the industry flourish in the region. North America shows similar signs of growth followed by the Asia Pacific region, where the industry is already a huge hit. Nations like India and Pakistan have been using mascara for ages, and with the latest innovation, the industry is expected to nurture well in the region.

Industry News

The tennis star, Serena Williams, has launched a cosmetics and makeup range. The startup is expected to experiment with different styles and makeups and is expected to lay stress on waterproof mascara. The startup is named Aneres and is expected to cater to the global needs through both online as well as offline channels.

