UV Cured Resins Market 2020 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024 By 360 Market Updates

The global UV Cured Resins market was million USD in 2018 and is expected to million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2020 and 2025.

BASF SE

ALLNEX BELGIUM

DSM-AGI

DYMAX

ETERNAL MATERIALS

HITACHI CHEMICAL

IGM RESINS

JIANGSU LITIAN TECHNOLOGY

JIANGSU SANMU GROUP

MIWON SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Epoxy Acrylate Resin

Polyurethane Acrylic Resin

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of UV Cured Resins market report for each application, including:

Coating

Ink

Adhesive