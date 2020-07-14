Trekking Poles Market Size Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Trekking Poles Market" Research Report 2015-2026

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Trekking Poles market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Trekking Poles market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Nordic walking is a total body version of walking that can be enjoyed both by non-athletes as a health-promoting physical activity, and by athletes as a sport. The activity is performed with specially designed walking poles similar to ski poles.

Although sales of Poles brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the poles field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trekking Poles Market

In 2019, the global Trekking Poles market size was US$ 74 million and it is expected to reach US$ 86 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Trekking Poles Scope and Market Size

Trekking Poles market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trekking Poles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Walking poles, Trekking poles, Applications: Outdoor climbing, Hiking plains, Daily use, Key Players: Leki, Black Diamond, Komperdell, Masters, Cascade Mountain Tech, Pacemaker Stix, CAGR 2021-2026: 2.2% Market Size 2020: USD 74 million Market Size 2026: USD 86 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Trekking Poles Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Trekking Poles Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Trekking Poles Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Trekking Poles Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Trekking Poles Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Trekking Poles Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Trekking Poles Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Trekking Poles Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

