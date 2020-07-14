Technology Advancement in Global Digital Twin Market with Top Players General Electric, IBM, PTC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Ansys, SAP, Oracle

Digital twin is commonly called as the digital replica of living or non-living physical entity. Digital twin is a type of IoT (Internet of Thing). It is a virtual model of process, product, and service. Digital twin is used for the data analysis, and system monitoring. Digital twin represents the convergence of the virtual and the physical world where each industrial product will get dynamic representation.

Increase in demand for IoT, Artificial Intelligence in various industries like Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and transportation will rise the demand for digital twin, in near future. Increase in research and development activities such as 3D printing is expected to boost the growth of global digital twin marker. For instance, In January 2019, Siemens Ag had launched new 3D additive manufacturing process with digital twin software. This new technology expected to grow global digital twin market in this forecast period. Inadequate It infrastructures in developed countries is the major restraining factor for the market, which is expected to hamper the growth of global digital twin market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Twin-Market/request-sample

Global Digital Twin Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors are discussed in the global digital twin market report including General Electric, IBM, PTC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Ansys, SAP, Oracle, Robert Bosch, and SWIM AI

Global Digital Twin Market Taxonomy

By Types

Part Digital Twin

Product Digital twin

System Digital Twin

By Technology

IoT and IIot

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Big Data Analytics

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

By End Users

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics and Electrical Machine Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Home & Commercials

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Twin-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

[email protected]