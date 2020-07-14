Sports Supplements Market 2019 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2024

In 2025, the market size of the Sports Supplements Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sports Supplements .

This report studies the global market size of Sports Supplements , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sports Supplements market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Sports Supplements for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Non-Protein Amino Acids Creatin Beta alanine and L-Carnitin Protein Powder Bars Ready-to-Drink

By Distribution Channel Fitness Club Health Food Stores Online Stores Pharmacy and Drug Stores Supermarkets

By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



By product type, the market is segmented into non-protein products and protein products. The protein products segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplement market owing to its larger requirement in terms of consumption resulted by benefits related to it. Increase in performance, mass gain, and improved functionality while using protein supplements has resulted in a larger consumer base for the same. Further, the non-protein is sub-segmented as Amino acid, Creatin, and Beta-alanine and L-Carnitin. And protein segment is sub-segmented into powder, bar, ready-to-drink.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into fitness club, health food stores, online stores, pharmacy & drug stores, and supermarkets. The health food store segment is expected to dominate the global sports supplements market over the forecast period this is attributed by the ease of access and deeper penetration of sports supplement through such sales channels.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights sports supplements production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the sports supplements ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global sports supplements market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global sports supplements market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the sports supplements space.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of market attractiveness. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, market attractiveness is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential segment from a sales and delivery perspective in the global sports supplements market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Sports Supplements product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Sports Supplements market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sports Supplements from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Sports Supplements competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Sports Supplements market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Sports Supplements breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Sports Supplements market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Sports Supplements sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

