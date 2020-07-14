Categories
Silicones Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026

In 2025, the market size of the Silicones Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018.  While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. 

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicones . 

This report studies the global market size of Silicones , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia). 

This study presents the Silicones market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Silicones for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025. 

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025. 

segmented as follows:

Silicones Market, by Form

  • Fluids
  • Elastomers
  • Resins

Silicones Market, by Application

  • Rubber
  • Coatings
  • Emulsions
  • Sealants
  • Others (Greases, etc.)

Silicones Market, by End-user Industry

  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction & Architecture
  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Paper
  • Textiles
  • Others (Health Care, etc.)

Silicones Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia & CIS
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

  • In terms of volume, the elastomers segment is larger vis-à-vis fluids, as elastomers are used in a wider range of products. However, in terms of value, the fluids segment accounts for higher share than the elastomers segment, as the price of silicone fluids is higher than that of silicone elastomers.
  • In terms of application, the rubber segment holds higher share vis-à-vis other segments. Emulsions is also a common application of silicones.
  • Based on end-use industry, consumer goods constitutes major share of the silicones market. It is followed by construction & architecture and electrical & electronics.
  • In terms of demand, transportation, medical, and personal care industries offer significant potential for silicones
  • Fluctuation in supply and prices of raw materials is a major hindrance to the market
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

 

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters: 

Chapter 1 describes Silicones product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. 

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Silicones market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicones from 2014 – 2018. 

Chapter 3 analyses the Silicones competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Silicones market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. 

Chapter 4 showcases the Silicones breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018. 

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018. 

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018. 

Chapter 12 depicts Silicones market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025. 

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Silicones sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources. 

