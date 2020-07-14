Serial Device Server Market Forecast by 2026: Expected to reach USD 376.2 million, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Serial Device Server Market” Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Serial Device Server industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Serial Device Server market share, status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Serial Device Server market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Serial Device Server market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Serial Device Server market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.

Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2017.

In the industry, Moxa profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.07%, 13.82% and 6.19% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1077.32 K Unit in 2017, with 40.01% of global sales revenue.

Serial Device Server technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Serial Device Server Market

In 2019, the global Serial Device Server market size was US$ 288.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 376.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Serial Device Server Scope and Market Size

Serial Device Server market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serial Device Server market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, Others, Applications: Access Control Systems, Attendance System, POS Systems, Others, Key Players: Moxa, Digi International, Advantech, Siemens Industrial Communication, Comtrol Corporation, 3onedata, OMEGA, Westermo, Atop Technologies Inc., Kyland, Perle, EtherWAN Systems, Korenix Technology, Sealevel Systems, ORing Industrial Networking Corp., Chiyu Technology, Tibbo Technology Inc., Silex Technology America, Inc., Sena Technologies, UTEK, CAGR 2021-2026: 3.8% Market Size 2020: USD 288.9 million Market Size 2026: USD 376.2 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Serial Device Server market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

