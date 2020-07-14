Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Forecast by 2026: Expected to reach USD 5874.6 million, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Rubber Conveyor Belt Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Rubber Conveyor Belt industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Rubber Conveyor Belt market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

The conveyor belt is an endless band that transfers the material conveyed between two points. A conveyor belt is comprised of a reinforced member, or carcass, and a protective covering. Conveyor belts are generally a composite of rubber or some elastomer such as PVC and fabric or some other reinforcement. The elastomer is the external covering which provides wear ability and protection from the handling environment. The fabric carcass internally serves as the strength bearing member for supporting the load and to control stretching of the belt.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for conveyor belt product is relatively low, mainly because that many using industries like steel industry is in trouble. Of course, there is also a certain space in the conveyor belt product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products is excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Conveyor Belt Market

In 2019, the global Rubber Conveyor Belt market size was US$ 5217.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5874.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Rubber Conveyor Belt Scope and Market Size

Rubber Conveyor Belt market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts, Steel Cord Conveyor Belts, Solid Woven Conveyor Belts, Applications: Mining, Industrial, Construction, Harbor, Steel, Others, Key Players: Continental AG, Bridgestone, Fenner, Yokohama, Zhejiang Double Arrow, Sempertrans, Bando, Baoding Huayue, Zhejiang Sanwei, Shandong Phoebus, Wuxi Boton, Zhangjiagang Huashen, HSIN YUNG, Fuxin Shuangxiang, Anhui Zhongyi, QingDao Rubber Six, Hebei Yichuan, Smiley Monroe, CAGR 2021-2026: 1.7% Market Size 2020: USD 5217.3 million Market Size 2026: USD 5874.6 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Rubber Conveyor Belt market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

