Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2028

The 'Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market' research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends.

The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

growing demand for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water is expected to boost the overall growth in the demand for polyethylene terephthalate market.

China is the major consumer as well as manufacturer of the PET market. Presence of large number of carpet manufacturers along with the presence of large number of FMCG industries is expected to augment the overall demand for polyethylene terephthalate market. Rest of Asia Pacific is expected to be the next major consumer of polyethylene terephthalate. Presence of huge market for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water in India and Japan is expected to augment the overall demand for PET. The demand for polyethylene terephthalate is expected to grow rapidly owing to the presence of the trend of consumption of bottled water more than that compared to tap water. The demand for synthetic polyethylene terephthalate is expected to experience sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulations in the region. There is increase in the manufacturing of biobased polyethylene terephthalate containers or bottles which are expected to reduce carbon footprints substantially over synthetic counterparts.

RTP Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Aclo Compounders, BASF Canada, Global Polymers Inc., Jamplast Inc., Klockner Pentaplast of Canada Inc. and Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. are some of the major participants of the global PET market. The companies are mainly focused towards increasing their production capacities which in turn will help in achieving economies of scale. The companies also strive to manufacture superior quality and environmental friendly polyethylene terephthalate resins.

