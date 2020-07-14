“

[Los Angeles], [United States], 2020,– – The Polyester Filament Yarn Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Polyester Filament Yarn Depth Research 2019] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Polyester Filament Yarn report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Polyester Filament Yarn market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Polyester Filament Yarn specifications, and company profiles. The Polyester Filament Yarn study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Polyester Filament Yarn market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Polyester Filament Yarn industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Polyester Filament Yarn Market include: Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Hengli Group, Billion Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Nanya, Rongsheng PetroChemical, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber, Far Eastern New Century, DAK Americas, Advansa, Lealea Group

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Polyester Filament Yarn Depth Research 2019] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY), Other , by applications Recycle Polyester, Performance and Functional Wear Fabrics, Home Textiles, Other in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Polyester Filament Yarn market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Polyester Filament Yarn Depth Research 2019].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Polyester Filament Yarn Depth Research 2019]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Filament Yarn

1.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

1.2.3 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

1.2.4 Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Polyester Filament Yarn Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Recycle Polyester

1.3.3 Performance and Functional Wear Fabrics

1.3.4 Home Textiles

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Production

3.4.1 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyester Filament Yarn Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyester Filament Yarn Business

7.1 Tongkun Group

7.1.1 Tongkun Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tongkun Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Reliance

7.2.1 Reliance Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Reliance Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group

7.3.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shenghong

7.4.1 Shenghong Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shenghong Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Xin Feng Ming Group

7.5.1 Xin Feng Ming Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Xin Feng Ming Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hengli Group

7.6.1 Hengli Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hengli Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Billion Industrial

7.7.1 Billion Industrial Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Billion Industrial Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

7.8.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nanya

7.9.1 Nanya Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nanya Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rongsheng PetroChemical

7.10.1 Rongsheng PetroChemical Polyester Filament Yarn Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rongsheng PetroChemical Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

7.12 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

7.13 Far Eastern New Century

7.14 DAK Americas

7.15 Advansa

7.16 Lealea Group

8 Polyester Filament Yarn Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyester Filament Yarn Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyester Filament Yarn

8.4 Polyester Filament Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Distributors List

9.3 Polyester Filament Yarn Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

