Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Treatment Planning Software Market 2018 – 2028

Key Players

The global vendors for treatment planning software include DOSIsoft SA, Brainlab, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), MIM Software Inc., Accuray Incorporated, RaySearch Laboratories, ViewRay, Inc., Elekta, Varian, and others.

With the continues advancements going on in the technologically adaptive world every player is coming up with the new features and more advanced versions of the software for sustain in the global competition. Also, market leaders are collaborating with the other players to sustain the increasing competition and offer an innovative software. In May 2016, MIM software signed a collaboration agreement with medPhoton GmbH, a medical software, and devices provider company. Through this agreement, MIM Software is integrating ImagingRing system, a volumetric image guidance technology with the CyberKnife system, a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors.

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for Treatment Planning Software is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation from the sale of treatment planning software because of the higher presence of cancer patients as well as cancer treatment providing centers. Western Europe is the second largest market for the treatment planning software as the countries such as Denmark, Italy, France have the highest number of cancer patients, and the treatment provider is deploying software to deliver radiation therapy. China and APEJ are expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of radiation therapy for cancer treatment in this region. MEA and Japan are expected to grow at moderate CAGR over forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Treatment Planning Software Segments

Global Treatment Planning Software Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Treatment Planning Software Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Treatment Planning Software Market

Global Treatment Planning Software Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Treatment Planning Software Market

Treatment Planning Software Technology

Value Chain of Treatment Planning Software

Global Treatment Planning Software Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Treatment Planning Software includes

North America Treatment Planning Software Market US Canada

Latin America Treatment Planning Software Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Treatment Planning Software Market Germany France K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Treatment Planning Software Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Treatment Planning Software Market India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan Treatment Planning Software Market

China Treatment Planning Software Market

Middle East and Africa Treatment Planning Software Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

