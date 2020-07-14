Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the SPECT Scanning Services Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Global SPECT Scanning Services market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SPECT Scanning Services .

This industry study presents the global SPECT Scanning Services market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of SPECT Scanning Services market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Major players are functioning on research and development process to build superior quality radiotracer required in diagnosis involving SPECT scanner. The SPECT scanning services market is segmented based on type of radioisotope such as iodine-123, echnetium-99m, xenon-133, thallium-201and fluorine-18.Based on the application the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into brain disorders, oncology, cardiology and bone disorders. Based on end-user, the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, radiology clinics, ASCs and others. The increase prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide due to a large number of elderly population and sedative lifestyle, ease in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring by nuclear medicine is fascinating more patients globally, which is expected to boost revenue growth of global SPECT scanning services market.

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding SPECT scanning services market, has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for significant growth in SPECT scanning market by revenue generation due to increase in incidences of lifestyle diseases and established healthcare system. Accelerated growth on development and improvement in SPECT scanner devices, increased funding by governmental bodies for research and development in Western Europe proves the uplift of global SPECT scanning market. Rise in standards of health care services and increase in awareness towards the treatments in India and China is expected to favour the market for SPECT scanning services in overall Asia Pacific region.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automated radiosynthesis module market identified across the value chain include Gamma Medica Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd. Digirad Corporation, Positron Corporation, DDD Diagnostics, Cubresa Inc. and Others

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Bnenelux, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, ,Russia, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

