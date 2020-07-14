Good Growth Opportunities in Prebiotic Ingredients Market

In 2025, the market size of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Prebiotic Ingredients .

This report studies the global market size of Prebiotic Ingredients , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Prebiotic Ingredients market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Prebiotic Ingredients for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

The report includes prebiotic ingredients market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By ingredient, the global prebiotic ingredients market can be segmented into Fructo-oligosaccharide, galacto-oligosaccharide, mannan-oligosaccharide, inulin and others. By applications the market is segmented as food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and pet food. By source, the global Prebiotic Ingredients market is segmented into vegetables, cereals, root, acacia tree and others.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Research Methodology

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous prebiotic ingredients manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of prebiotic ingredients in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the prebiotic ingredients market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of prebiotic ingredients penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Prebiotic ingredients market are Cargill Incorporated, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Kerry Group plc, BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres S.A., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Sensus America, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A., Dairy Crest Group plc, Prenexus Health, Gova BVBA, Jackson GI Medical, The Tereos Group, The New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation, S.A.S Olygose andClasado Biosciences Limited.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Ingredient

Fructo-oligosaccharide

Galacto-oligosaccharide

Mannan-oligosaccharide

Inulin

Others

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – Application

Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Cereals & Bakery

Meat Products

Others

Dietary Ingredients

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formulae

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Source

Vegetables

Cereals

Root

Acacia Tree

Others

Global Prebiotic ingredients market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Prebiotic Ingredients product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Prebiotic Ingredients from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Prebiotic Ingredients competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Prebiotic Ingredients market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Prebiotic Ingredients breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Prebiotic Ingredients market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Prebiotic Ingredients sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

