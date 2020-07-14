Global Zinc Phosphate Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Size, Business Opportunities, Applications, Geography, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook till 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Zinc Phosphate Market" Research Report 2015-2026

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Zinc Phosphate market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Zinc phosphate (Zn3(PO4)2) is an inorganic chemical compound used as a corrosion resistant coating on metal surfaces either as part of an electroplating process or applied as a primer pigment (see also red lead). It has largely displaced toxic materials based on lead or chromium, and by 2006 it had become the most commonly used corrosion inhibitor. Zinc phosphate coats better on a crystalline structure than bare metal, so a seeding agent is often used as a pre-treatment. One common agent is sodium pyrophosphate.

In the past few years, the price of zinc phosphate has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower, in 2016, the price increased because of the raw materials zinc and zinc oxide. In addition, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of zinc phosphate.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zinc Phosphate Market

In 2019, the global Zinc Phosphate market size was US$ 132 million and it is expected to reach US$ 138.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Zinc Phosphate Scope and Market Size

Zinc Phosphate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate, Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate, Applications: Water Based Anticorrosive Coating, Solvent Based Anticorrosive Coating, Others, Key Players: SNCZ, Delaphos, Heubach, WPC Technology, Nubiola, Hanchang Industries, Numinor, Vanchem Performance Chemicals, VB Technochemicals, Xinsheng Chemical, Noelson Chemicals, Kunyuan Chemical, Jinqiao Zinc Industrial, Shenlong Zinc Industry, CAGR 2021-2026: 0.7% Market Size 2020: USD 132 million Market Size 2026: USD 138.7 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Zinc Phosphate market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

