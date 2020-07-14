Global Underground Facilities Maintenance Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2026 – Orbis Research

“
Global Underground Facilities Maintenance Market
This report focuses on the Global Underground Facilities Maintenance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underground Facilities Maintenance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in Underground Facilities Maintenance market study
The following players are covered in this report:
Quanta Services
USIC
Bilfinger Berger Entsorgung GmbH
Sinohydro Group Ltd
CPP
SK Engineering and Construction Company (SKEC)
ACCIONA
JAPEX
Korea District Heating Corporation
China Water
Aveng
Mott MacDonald
AINS Group
TATA Projects Limited
Stormwater Maintenance Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
KEYWORD Breakdown Data by Type
Underground Cable Maintenance
Underground Pipe Maintenance
Tunnel Maintenance
Others
Underground pipe maintenance is the main type for underground facilities maintenance, and the underground pipe maintenance reached 62% of global market value.
Market segment by Application, split into

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Underground Facilities Maintenance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Underground Facilities Maintenance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
