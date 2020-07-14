Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: QYR | [BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical]

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], 2020,– – The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) specifications, and company profiles. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market include: BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Aromatic TPU, Aliphatic TPU , by applications TPU Pipe, TPU Film, Shoes in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019].

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aromatic TPU

1.2.3 Aliphatic TPU

1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 TPU Pipe

1.3.3 TPU Film

1.3.4 Shoes

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Huntsman

7.2.1 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Lubrizol

7.3.1 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Wanhua

7.4.1 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Covestro

7.5.1 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huafeng

7.6.1 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

7.7.1 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sumei Chemical

7.8.1 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

8.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer



