Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026 by Services and Key Players

Orbis Research Present's 'Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market' magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. This report focuses on the Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education market study The current global health crisis has forced companies and colleges to go for online assessments and remote proctoring. The market has seen a big surge in demand for our remote proctoring products.

E-learning is the future of learning. It’s projected that by 2025, the global e-learning market will reach $325 billion USD. The rapid growth of the e-learning industry has created needs for various supporting technologies.

One area that is gaining significance is the virtual proctoring space. If it weren? for e-learning then online video proctoring wouldn’t have become mainstream, but given what? at stake for online course programs the demand for such a service has grown at a fast pace.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global KEYWORD Market

Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice.

The global KEYWORD Market Size will reach US$ 750.57 million in 2025, from US$ 237.49 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Global KEYWORD Scope and Segment

The global KEYWORD market is segmented by company, region (country),by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global KEYWORD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the KEYWORD market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the KEYWORD industry.

By Company

ProctorU

Pearson Vue

PSI Services

ExamSoft

Verificient

Respondus

Examity

Honorlock

Kryterion

Proctorio

Mercer-Mettl

ProctorFree

Questionmark

Televic Education

ProctorExam

Examstar

RK Infotech

Chinamobo Inc

Segment by Type

Live Proctoring

Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Segment by Application

University Education

Non University Education

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

