Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2026 by Services and Key Players

“
Orbis Research Present’s â€˜Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market’ magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
This report focuses on the Global Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4642864?utm_source=golden
The key players covered in Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education market study
The current global health crisis has forced companies and colleges to go for online assessments and remote proctoring. The market has seen a big surge in demand for our remote proctoring products.
E-learning is the future of learning. It’s projected that by 2025, the global e-learning market will reach $325 billion USD. The rapid growth of the e-learning industry has created needs for various supporting technologies.
One area that is gaining significance is the virtual proctoring space. If it weren? for e-learning then online video proctoring wouldn’t have become mainstream, but given what? at stake for online course programs the demand for such a service has grown at a fast pace.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global KEYWORD Market
Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice.
The global KEYWORD Market Size will reach US$ 750.57 million in 2025, from US$ 237.49 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
Global KEYWORD Scope and Segment
The global KEYWORD market is segmented by company, region (country),by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global KEYWORD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the KEYWORD market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the KEYWORD industry.
By Company
ProctorU
Pearson Vue
PSI Services
ExamSoft
Verificient
Respondus
Examity
Honorlock
Kryterion
Proctorio
Mercer-Mettl
ProctorFree
Questionmark
Televic Education
ProctorExam
Examstar
RK Infotech
Chinamobo Inc
Segment by Type
Live Proctoring
Automated Proctoring
Recorded Proctoring
Segment by Application
University Education
Non University Education
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Segment by Type
Live Proctoring
Automated Proctoring
Recorded Proctoring
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-proctoring-services-for-higher-education-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026?utm_source=golden
Market segment by Application, split into
The current global health crisis has forced companies and colleges to go for online assessments and remote proctoring. The market has seen a big surge in demand for our remote proctoring products.
E-learning is the future of learning. It’s projected that by 2025, the global e-learning market will reach $325 billion USD. The rapid growth of the e-learning industry has created needs for various supporting technologies.
One area that is gaining significance is the virtual proctoring space. If it weren? for e-learning then online video proctoring wouldn’t have become mainstream, but given what? at stake for online course programs the demand for such a service has grown at a fast pace.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global KEYWORD Market
Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice.
The global KEYWORD Market Size will reach US$ 750.57 million in 2025, from US$ 237.49 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
Global KEYWORD Scope and Segment
The global KEYWORD market is segmented by company, region (country),by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global KEYWORD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the KEYWORD market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the KEYWORD industry.
By Company
ProctorU
Pearson Vue
PSI Services
ExamSoft
Verificient
Respondus
Examity
Honorlock
Kryterion
Proctorio
Mercer-Mettl
ProctorFree
Questionmark
Televic Education
ProctorExam
Examstar
RK Infotech
Chinamobo Inc
Segment by Type
Live Proctoring
Automated Proctoring
Recorded Proctoring
Segment by Application
University Education
Non University Education
By Region
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4642864?utm_source=golden
Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Online Proctoring Services for Higher Education Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
About Us :
Contact Us :
Senior Manager â€“ Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Email ID: [email protected]