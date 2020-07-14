Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Analysis 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Orbis Research Present’s â€˜Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market’ magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

This report focuses on the Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4644549?utm_source=golden

The key players covered in Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market study

The following players are covered in this report:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services (4PL)

Others

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Others

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. The resources managed in logistics can include physical items such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as abstract items, such as time and information. The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.

First Party Logistics (1PL). Concerns beneficial cargo owners which can be the shipper (such as a manufacturing firm delivering to customers) or the consignee (such as a retailer picking up cargo from a supplier). They dictates the origin (supply) and the destination (demand) of the cargo with distribution being an entirely internal process assumed by the firm. With globalization and the related outsourcing and offshoring of manufacturing, distribution services that used to be assumed internally tend be contracted to external service providers.

Second Party Logistics (2PL). Concerns the carriers that are providing a transport service over a specific segment of a transport chain. It could involve a maritime shipping company, a rail operator or a trucking company that are hired to haul cargo from an origin (e.g. a distribution center) to a destination (e.g. a port terminal).

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can’t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients’ supply and demand chains. The 4PL’s role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PL’s intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The industry is crowded with manufacturers and fiercely competitive. The main producers are DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics, whose combined revenue ratio is about 9%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 860980 million in 2019. The market size of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

The following players are covered in this report:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services (4PL)

Others

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Others

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-logistics-services-3pl-and-4pl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026?utm_source=golden