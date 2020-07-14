Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2020: Business Opportunities, Industry Size & Share, Key Applications, Demands, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market

In 2019, the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market size was US$ 7851.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Scope and Market Size

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Four-cylinder GDI, Six-cylinder GDI, Others, Applications: Passenger Vehicle, Light Trucks, Key Players: Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Continental, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Keihin, Stanadyne, CAGR 2021-2026: 9.2% Market Size 2020: USD 7851.4 million Market Size 2026: USD 14640 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

