Global Coal Bed Methane Market Size and Share By Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, CAGR of 5.3%, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2026

The report on the "Coal Bed Methane Market" covers the current status of the market including Coal Bed Methane market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements.

The global Coal Bed Methane market size is projected to reach USD 16800 million by 2026, from USD 15890 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Coal bed methane (CBM) is the natural gas found in most coal deposits. It is created during coalification process where plant material is converted into coal over millions of years. In addition, CBM consists of pure methane, which is a clean-burning fuel, which contains lesser impurities and require minimal processing. It is considered eco-friendly than oil, coal, or even conventional natural gas.

The reduction in methane emissions associated with conventional fuels and coal mining, lower price of CBM compared to other unconventional natural gases, and generation of direct and indirect employment in the extraction of CBM drive the growth of global CBM market. However, the large initial capital commitment for well drilling, stimulation, and water handling, and the difficulty in estimation of recoverable volumes in evaluation of CBM proposals hamper the market growth. Key market players have adopted agreement as their key strategy to widen their brand portfolios and expand their market outreach.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coal Bed Methane Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Coal Bed Methane market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Coal Bed Methane industry.

The major players in the market include:

Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.

GE(Baker Hughes)

BG Group PLC.

Blue Energy Ltd.

BP PLC.

China United CoalBed Methane Corporation

Concophillips

Encana Corporation

Origin Energy Ltd.

Santos Ltd.

AGL Energy Limited

Bow Energy Ltd.

Black Diamond Energy

Dart Energy Corporation

Great Eastern Energy Corp. Ltd.

Green Dragon Gas Ltd.

Halliburton Co

Metgasco Ltd.

Reliance Power Limited

Senex Energy Limited

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Horizontal Drilling

Hydraulic Fracturing

Proppants

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

Global Coal Bed Methane Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Coal Bed Methane Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Coal Bed Methane Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

