Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size & Share, 2020: CAGR of 4.2% by Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026, Research Report by Industry Research Biz

Global “Cataract Surgery Devices Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Cataract Surgery Devices industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Cataract Surgery Devices market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Cataract Surgery Devices market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Cataract Surgery Devices market.

The global Cataract Surgery Devices market size is projected to reach USD 6316 million by 2026, from USD 6040.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to loss of vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens.

The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, drapes, gloves, balanced salt solution, forceps, irrigation set, and intraocular lenses, which aid in this cataract surgical procedure is known as cataract surgery devices, as these serve as an appropriate instrument for such eye defects and cause no harm to cornea. According to WHO, one of the major causes of visual impairment is unoperated cataract, which constitutes to about 33% of the total global population as of 2017. Moreover, 90% of the visually impaired people live in developing economies.

Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drive the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boost the market growth. Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. However, high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cataract Surgery Devices market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cataract Surgery Devices industry.

The major players in the market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

HumanOptics AG

PhysIOL S.A.

Calhoun Vision Cente

EyeKon Medical, Inc.

Allergan Inc.

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc.

Lenstec, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Sonomed Escalon

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Cataract Surgery Devices market?

What was the size of the emerging Cataract Surgery Devices market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Cataract Surgery Devices market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Cataract Surgery Devices market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Cataract Surgery Devices market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cataract Surgery Devices market?

What are the Cataract Surgery Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cataract Surgery Devices Industry?

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Cataract Surgery Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cataract Surgery Devices market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cataract Surgery Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cataract Surgery Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.4.4 Type 3

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.5.4 Application 3

1.5.5 Others

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cataract Surgery Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cataract Surgery Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Cataract Surgery Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Cataract Surgery Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cataract Surgery Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cataract Surgery Devices by Country

6.1.1 North America Cataract Surgery Devices Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cataract Surgery Devices Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cataract Surgery Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cataract Surgery Devices Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

……………………………………………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Profiles 1

11.1.1 Company Profiles 1 Corporation Information

11.1.2 Company Profiles 1 Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Company Profiles 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Company Profiles 1 Cataract Surgery Devices Products Offered

11.1.5 Company Profiles 1 Related Developments

11.2 Company Profiles 2

11.2.1 Company Profiles 2 Corporation Information

11.2.2 Company Profiles 2 Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Company Profiles 2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Company Profiles 2 Cataract Surgery Devices Products Offered

11.2.5 Company Profiles 2 Related Developments

11.3 Company Profiles 3

11.3.1 Company Profiles 3 Corporation Information

11.3.2 Company Profiles 3 Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Company Profiles 3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Company Profiles 3 Cataract Surgery Devices Products Offered

11.3.5 Company Profiles 3 Related Developments

11.4 Company Profiles 4

11.4.1 Company Profiles 4 Corporation Information

11.4.2 Company Profiles 4 Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Company Profiles 4 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Company Profiles 4 Cataract Surgery Devices Products Offered

11.4.5 Company Profiles 4 Related Developments

11.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.1 Company Profiles 5 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Company Profiles 5 Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Company Profiles 5 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Company Profiles 5 Cataract Surgery Devices Products Offered

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5 Related Developments

………………………………………………………………………….

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cataract Surgery Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cataract Surgery Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued…………………………………….

Detailed TOC of Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market

