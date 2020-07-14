Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, CAGR of 8.4%, Key Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15902033

The report on the “Capsule Endoscopy System Market” covers the current status of the market including Capsule Endoscopy System market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Capsule Endoscopy System market.

The global Capsule Endoscopy System market size is projected to reach USD 279.2 million by 2026, from USD 256 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Capsule endoscopy is a non-invasive technique that allows the complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract using a wireless, disposable device known as a video capsule, which is equipped with a camera, battery, transmitter and a light source. Video capsules capture images in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, which are utilized for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. The integrated camera in the capsule takes around two pictures every second and the battery of the capsule lasts for around 8 hours. Capsule endoscopy system includes a work station, data recorder, sensor and software, which are used in integration with wireless capsules. Data recorder is a device, which needs to be worn around the patient’s waist so that the data captured by video capsule can be transmitted through sensors. Data recorders can also locate the position and movement of the capsule inside the stomach.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 141,000 people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States and approximately 49,000 people died in 2011. Moreover, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed disease and is also the third leading cause of deaths in the United States. Thus, a large patient base of gastrointestinal (GI) disease requires adequate diagnosis and monitoring. Given Imaging was the first company to develop capsule endoscopy model, which was introduced in the developed countries in 2001. The capsule endoscopy system has emerged as an effective management and diagnosis technique for GI diseases such as Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, polyposis syndromes and small bowel tumors.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Capsule Endoscopy System market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Capsule Endoscopy System industry.

The major players in the market include:

Given Imaging Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

CapsoVision Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Capsule Endoscope

Workstations and Recorders

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Small Bowel Diseases

Esophageal Diseases

Colonic Diseases

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Capsule Endoscopy System market?

What was the size of the emerging Capsule Endoscopy System market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Capsule Endoscopy System market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Capsule Endoscopy System market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Capsule Endoscopy System market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Capsule Endoscopy System market?

What are the Capsule Endoscopy System market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Capsule Endoscopy System Industry?

Global Capsule Endoscopy System Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Capsule Endoscopy System market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Capsule Endoscopy System market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

