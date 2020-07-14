Global Automated Sortation System Market 2021-2026: Projected to reach USD 9320.1 million, at a CAGR of 8.1%, from USD 5364.2 million in 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Automated Sortation System Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Automated Sortation System industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Automated Sortation System market share, status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types and end industries.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Automated Sortation System market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Automated Sortation System market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue and gross margins.

Automatic sorting machine is the machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER and KION Group (Dematic), with revenues of 8.96%, 8.25% and 7.02% respectively in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Sortation System Market

In 2019, the global Automated Sortation System market size was US$ 5364.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9320.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Automated Sortation System Scope and Market Size

Automated Sortation System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Sortation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Linear Sortation Systems, Loop Sortation Systems, Applications: Retail and E-commerce, Post and Parcel, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Large Airport, Others, Key Players: Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives Intralogistics, Murata Machinery, TGW Group, Interroll, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Shanxi Oriental Material Handing, Potevio, Equinox, Okura, CAGR 2021-2026: 8.1% Market Size 2020: USD 5364.2 million Market Size 2026: USD 9320.1 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automated Sortation System market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Automated Sortation System Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Automated Sortation System Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Automated Sortation System Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Automated Sortation System Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Automated Sortation System Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Automated Sortation System Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Automated Sortation System Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Automated Sortation System Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

