Glass Ceramics Market Insights & Forecast till 2026 | [Schott, Corning(Eurokera), Nippon Electric Glass, ILVA Glass SpA, Ohara Corporation, Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic, Huzhou Tahsiang, Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial, Fast East Opto, Jingniu Crystallite, Dongguan Hongtai]

The Glass Ceramics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Glass Ceramics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Glass Ceramics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Glass Ceramics specifications, and company profiles. The Glass Ceramics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Glass Ceramics market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Glass Ceramics industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Glass Ceramics Market include: Schott, Corning(Eurokera), Nippon Electric Glass, ILVA Glass SpA, Ohara Corporation, Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic, Huzhou Tahsiang, Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial, Fast East Opto, Jingniu Crystallite, Dongguan Hongtai

The research covers the current market size and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Flat Type, Concave Type, Other , by applications Household Appliance, Building, Other in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Glass Ceramics market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Glass Ceramics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glass Ceramics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Ceramics

1.2 Glass Ceramics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flat Type

1.2.3 Concave Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Glass Ceramics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glass Ceramics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household Appliance

1.3.3 Building

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Glass Ceramics Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Glass Ceramics Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Glass Ceramics Market Size

1.4.1 Global Glass Ceramics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Glass Ceramics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glass Ceramics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glass Ceramics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glass Ceramics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Ceramics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glass Ceramics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Ceramics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glass Ceramics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Ceramics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Glass Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Glass Ceramics Production

3.4.1 North America Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Glass Ceramics Production

3.5.1 Europe Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Glass Ceramics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Glass Ceramics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Glass Ceramics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Glass Ceramics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Glass Ceramics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Glass Ceramics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Glass Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Glass Ceramics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Glass Ceramics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Glass Ceramics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Ceramics Business

7.1 Schott

7.1.1 Schott Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schott Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Corning(Eurokera)

7.2.1 Corning(Eurokera) Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Corning(Eurokera) Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Electric Glass

7.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ILVA Glass SpA

7.4.1 ILVA Glass SpA Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ILVA Glass SpA Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ohara Corporation

7.5.1 Ohara Corporation Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ohara Corporation Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic

7.6.1 Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wenzhou Kanger Glass Glass-ceramic Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huzhou Tahsiang

7.7.1 Huzhou Tahsiang Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huzhou Tahsiang Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial

7.8.1 Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Puning KEDI Glass-ceramic lndustrial Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fast East Opto

7.9.1 Fast East Opto Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fast East Opto Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jingniu Crystallite

7.10.1 Jingniu Crystallite Glass Ceramics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glass Ceramics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jingniu Crystallite Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dongguan Hongtai

8 Glass Ceramics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glass Ceramics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass Ceramics

8.4 Glass Ceramics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Glass Ceramics Distributors List

9.3 Glass Ceramics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Glass Ceramics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Glass Ceramics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Glass Ceramics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Glass Ceramics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Glass Ceramics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Glass Ceramics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Glass Ceramics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer



