Flame and Detonation Arresters Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2018 – 2026

Market Introduction

Fuel, spark and air are considered to the edges of the fire triangle. The storage vessels and pipes carrying flammable liquids and gaseous mixtures are always exposed to a threat of an explosion or a fire. Flame and detonation arresters thus come into picture where the possibility of fire to take place is high. The flame and detonation arresters stop the explosive liquid and gaseous mixtures from igniting and also limit the spreading range of an explosion.

The flame and detonation arresters absorb the heat travelling in the flame front which reduces the temperature below auto ignition temperature and thus the flame is extinguished. In some long pipes, the speed of the flame front is high and creates a shock wave, the flame and detonation arrester limits the spread of this shock wave,

The flame and detonation arresters are installed by calculations of the pressure drop across the pipes and storage vessels. The selection of location to install the flame and detonation arresters in the equipment is a crucial part where measurement of the pressure drop is vital. By the type of installation, flame and detonation arresters are categorized as vertical and horizontal flame arresters. Where horizontal flame and detonation arresters are used in the pipe lines and storage vessels and vertical flame and detonation arresters are used in the vent lines.

Market Dynamics

The increasing fire and explosion hazards in the chemical industry are expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in chemical industry. The growth of the oil and gas industry is expected to pull the demand of flame and detonation arresters in coming years. Risks of fire and explosion hazards in the hydrogenation processes in pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in coming years. The prices of the flame and detonation arresters are economical which in turn are expected to help in keeping the growth of the flame and detonation arresters market high. Mining industry is tipped to provide growth opportunities for the flame and detonation arrestors market in the forecast period.

The flame and detonation arresters are very sensitive to the input signals related to the temperature and pressures, failure of any sensors in the systems will affect the efficiency of the flame and detonation arrester which in turn is expected to retard the growth of flame and detonation arresters in coming years.

Market Segmentation

The flame and detonations arresters market is segmented on the following basis:

Flame and detonation arresters by application:

Storage Tanks

Pipelines

Flame and detonation arresters by installation:

Horizontal

Vertical

Flame and detonation arresters by end use industry:

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Regional Outlook

The flame and detonation arresters are expected to gain a traction in the North America region. The growth of chemical, pharmaceutical and oil and gas industry in the region is expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in the North America. Europe region with its growing chemical industry is expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in coming years. Latin America region has reported a moderate growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in recent years. The region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of oil and gas industry in coming years. The growth of these industries in Latin America is expected to help in the growth of flame and detonation arresters market.

Middle East and Africa region with its well-established and moderately growing oil and natural gas industry is expected to drive the sales of flame and detonation arresters in near future. The chemical and pharmaceutical industries in Asia are booming owing to the availability of economical labor and raw materials in the region. The growth of these industries in Asia is expected to create a platform for the sales of flame and detonation arresters in coming years

List of Participants

The participants involved in the flame and detonation arresters market are listed below:

Emerson Electric Co

The Protectoseal Company

Cebeco Pty Ltd

Groth Corporation

NAO Inc.

Tornado Combustion Technologies

L & J Technologies

Fabbrica Nazionale Cilindri S.p.A

KITO Armaturen GmbH

CIC Inc.

Barton Firtop Engineering Company Ltd

