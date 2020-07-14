Fertilizer and Pesticide Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2025

Fertilizer and Pesticide Industry

Description

As an increasing population move towards holistic and organic ways of farming, the global fertilizer and pesticide have in the middle of massive transformation. The fertilizers industry represents a massive opportunity and is a huge hit in major agricultural-based economies. The industry uses some of the most advanced technology to build superior products that enhance the growth and ensure better yields. The robust supply chain, coupled with easy accessibility of products, even in the most remote areas across the globe, has helped the industry expand rapidly in all major nations across the globe.

The traditional methods of farming have proved to be ineffective, and hence an increasing number of people had depended on the fertilizer and pesticide to gain better yield. However, after several years of practice, the products have rendered previously fertile lands barren. The chemicals kill the other crucial organism, too, and hence affect the natural cycles of the soil. Earthworms have been known to make the soil fertile. However, the pesticides kill these organisms and disturb the natural cycles of the soil.

On the other hand, fertilizers and pesticides seep into the soil and mix with the underground water. This affects human health and also render freshwater bodies useless. As more and more farmers become aware of the side effects, an increasing number of people have adopted the traditional methods. This, in turn, has forced fertilizer and pesticide come with innovative solutions that maintain a balanced approach. The global fertilizers and pesticides industry crossed a significant milestone and is expected to flourish further all across the globe.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers -: BASF, Bayer, Agrium, DowDupont, K+S, Monsanto, Mosaic, Nufarm, Potash, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Uralkali, Yara International

Segmentation

The global fertilizer and pesticide industry is characterized by major factors. The industry can be segmented based on several factors. But one of the major factors that have emerged as a significant factor is the type of products available. Based on the type of product, the industry is segmented into fertilizers, pesticides and several other products. On the other hand, based on the application, the industry can be segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses and several others. Each segment has its application and hence is served accordingly. The industry is facing mixed reactions and with innovation in new products, and the fertilizer and pesticide industry is going through a massive change.

Regional Overview

The fertilizer and pesticide industry are expected to grow rapidly across major nations across the globe. Nations like France, India, Japan, and China shows great signs of growth. The Asia Pacific region shows some great signs of growth, with China leading the race. Despite the efforts, the industry is facing severe criticism.

On the other hand, nations like the United States lag due to stringent laws and highly saturated market. On the other hand, the fertilizer and pesticide industry have an entire continent as its major consumer. South America represents the lion share, with Brazil being the biggest consumer across the globe.

