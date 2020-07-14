Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Development Strategy Analysis 2018 to 2028

A recent study published on the Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market offers an in-depth understanding of the general prospects of this market. Further, the overview of the major findings of this study together with the megatrends affecting the increase of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market is emphasized in the study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the fundamental concepts of the analysis on the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) industry.

According to the report, the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) marketplace is set to increase In a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional commerce analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. Additionally, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market are highlighted in the report.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): Alternative Nutrition Enhancers Can Hinder Growth

During the drying process, several volatile organic compounds are combined or released that can alter flavor making it undesirable for animal feed, particularly for pigs. This can significantly reduce the intake of diets enriched with feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), making them unwanted, getting dumped in landfills. With development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that offer high nutrition resulting in higher feed intake, the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to get hampered, in turn negatively impacting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

