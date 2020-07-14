Explore Details About Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market that is Projected to Hit 6.2% CAGR during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as a ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 63.82% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

In 2019, the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market size was US$ 714.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1093.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Types: Full-Closed Type, Semi-Closed Type, Half Height Type, Applications: Metro, Other Transportation, Key Players: Nabtesco, Westinghouse, Faiveley, Fangda, Kangni, Stanley, Panasonic, Horton Automatics, Jiacheng, Shanghai Electric, Manusa, KTK, CAGR 2021-2026: 6.2% Market Size 2020: USD 714.6 million Market Size 2026: USD 1093.8 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

Chapter 1: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

